Trump's 'miraculous' survival, the public health impact and cognitive testing top this week's health news

Fox News Digital publishes an array of health pieces all week long on medical research, disease prevention, healthy eating, cutting-edge surgeries and more. Also featured are personal stories of families overcoming great medical obstacles.

Check out some of the top stories from this past week that you may have missed or have been meaning to check out.

Also, see a full selection of health stories at http://www.foxnews/health .

Dive in here.

1. Doctor discusses Trump's ‘miraculous’ survival

After former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Dr. Marc Siegel emphasized how rare it is for someone to be grazed by a bullet from a high-powered rifle. Click here to get the story.

2. How Trump's attempted assassination could impact public health

Fox News Digital spoke with two mental health professionals about how the attack on Trump — which left one man dead and three injured — can have a widespread psychological impact. Click here to get the story.

3. How do cognitive tests work and what do they reveal?

Ever since President Biden's "terrible" presidential debate, doctors have been sharing opinions on potential signs of cognitive decline. Amid calls for testing, experts reveal what this really means. Click here to get the story.

4. Stiff person syndrome patients are one step closer to a new drug

Kyverna Therapeutics’ new drug, KYV-101, has been designated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT), the company announced. Here is detail about the impact. Click here to get the story.

5. Chemotherapy drug could have a surprising side effect, study finds

A cancer medication was linked to hearing loss in a study by the University of South Florida and Indiana University. Researchers and doctors spoke about the level of risk and offered guidance for patients. Click here to get the story.

6. More adults worry about Medicare, Social Security availability

Adults in the U.S. are more concerned than ever about whether Medicare and Social Security benefits will be available when they need them, according to a recent Gallup poll. Click here to get the story.

7. Mayo Clinic discovers new type of memory loss

The newly identified syndrome is very similar to Alzheimer’s disease, but doesn’t progress as quickly and has a "better prognosis." Cognitive experts shared what this means for dementia patients. Click here to get the story.

8. ‘Is it safe to swim underwater with my eyes open?’

In this week's "Ask a Doctor" piece, an eye doctor explained the risks of swimming with the eyes open and offered tips to protect the eyes underwater. Click here to get the story.