Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HEALTH

Trump's 'miraculous' survival, the public health impact and cognitive testing top this week's health news

Get up to speed on the top health stories of the week that you may have missed

Melissa Rudy By Melissa Rudy Fox News
Published
close
I couldn’t believe how ‘close’ that shooter was to Trump: Sen Josh Hawley Video

I couldn’t believe how ‘close’ that shooter was to Trump: Sen Josh Hawley

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., shares what he saw after visiting the site of the assassination attempt on former President Trump on ‘Hannity.’

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Fox News Digital publishes an array of health pieces all week long on medical research, disease prevention, healthy eating, cutting-edge surgeries and more. Also featured are personal stories of families overcoming great medical obstacles.

Check out some of the top stories from this past week that you may have missed or have been meaning to check out. 

Also, see a full selection of health stories at http://www.foxnews/health

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Dive in here. 

1. Doctor discusses Trump's ‘miraculous’ survival

After former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Dr. Marc Siegel emphasized how rare it is for someone to be grazed by a bullet from a high-powered rifle. Click here to get the story.

Siegel Trump split

The morning after former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt, Dr. Marc Siegel stressed how stunning it was that Trump escaped death, "especially since it’s next to the part of the brain that is absolutely uniformly deadly, over 95% deadly, if he’d been hit in the brain there." (Fox News; Getty Images)

2. How Trump's attempted assassination could impact public health

Fox News Digital spoke with two mental health professionals about how the attack on Trump — which left one man dead and three injured — can have a widespread psychological impact. Click here to get the story.

Trump mental health split

The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday, July 13, sent shock waves throughout America and the world, affecting both public figures and private citizens alike. (Getty Images)

3. How do cognitive tests work and what do they reveal?

Ever since President Biden's "terrible" presidential debate, doctors have been sharing opinions on potential signs of cognitive decline. Amid calls for testing, experts reveal what this really means. Click here to get the story.

biden cognitive split

After President Biden’s lackluster debate performance sparked renewed concerns about his mental acuity, people on both sides of the political spectrum have clamored for him to take a cognitive test.  (Getty Images; iStock)

4. Stiff person syndrome patients are one step closer to a new drug

Kyverna Therapeutics’ new drug, KYV-101, has been designated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT), the company announced. Here is detail about the impact. Click here to get the story.

FDA stiff person split

Carrie Robinette, left, was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2023. The FDA named KYV-101 a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) this past Monday. (Carrie Robinette; iStock)

5. Chemotherapy drug could have a surprising side effect, study finds

A cancer medication was linked to hearing loss in a study by the University of South Florida and Indiana University. Researchers and doctors spoke about the level of risk and offered guidance for patients. Click here to get the story.

Chemo - hearing loss

Among study participants, who averaged 48 years of age, 78% reported experiencing "significant difficulties in everyday listening situations." (iStock)

6. More adults worry about Medicare, Social Security availability

Adults in the U.S. are more concerned than ever about whether Medicare and Social Security benefits will be available when they need them, according to a recent Gallup poll. Click here to get the story.

Medicare card

In response to a Gallup poll released last month, 75% of adults age 65 and younger said they are "worried" or "extremely worried" about lack of Medicare availability. (iStock)

7. Mayo Clinic discovers new type of memory loss

The newly identified syndrome is very similar to Alzheimer’s disease, but doesn’t progress as quickly and has a "better prognosis." Cognitive experts shared what this means for dementia patients. Click here to get the story.

virtual volumetric drawing of brain in hand

Limbic-predominant amnestic neurodegenerative syndrome, or LANS, affects the brain's limbic system, which helps to regulate emotions and behavior. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

8. ‘Is it safe to swim underwater with my eyes open?’

In this week's "Ask a Doctor" piece, an eye doctor explained the risks of swimming with the eyes open and offered tips to protect the eyes underwater. Click here to get the story.

For more Health articles, visit foxnews.com/health

Health weekend recap 7-20

This week's top health stories covered concerns about cognitive testing, the potential psychological impact of Trump's attempted assassination, and a doctor's take on Trump's injuries. (Getty Images)

Melissa Rudy is senior health editor and a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to melissa.rudy@fox.com.