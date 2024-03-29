Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Top UK health official urges against eating whole Easter egg in 'one go' hit with backlash: 'Life too short'

'I'm an intensive care doctor. Life is short. Eat the Easter egg,' one person wrote

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
After a top England's National Health Service (NHS) director warned people "not to eat the whole Easter egg in one go," doctors hit back, saying that "life is too short" to cut back this holiday season. 

In a blog post, Dr Andrew Kelso, a NHS medical director, advised people to watch their waistline and show constraint when it comes to chocolate treats.

"I urge people to enjoy their Easter eggs in moderation," Kelso said. "Enjoy your sweet treats but don’t overdo it." 

Plastic eggs and candy

Plastic eggs and candy are seen on the table, Monday, April 14, 2014, at the Runberg's home in Longmont. (Matt Jonas/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)

The top doctor said that his warning was timely due to an increase in obesity, Type 2 diabetes and tooth decay.

"Many people don’t realize that an average Easter egg contains around three-quarters of an adult’s recommended daily calorie intake," Kelso said. 

"At a time like this when we are seeing significant increases in cases of obesity and Type 2 diabetes, as well as tooth decay, I urge people to enjoy their Easter eggs in moderation and resist the urge to eat a whole egg in one go," he said.

Colorful Easter Eggs in Grass with Basket with Daffodils

Colorful Easter Eggs in Grass with Basket with Daffodils (iStock)

Despite the top doctor's advice, others in the medical community were quick to advise the opposite.

"I'm an intensive care doctor. Life is short. Eat the Easter egg," @madbusymum wrote on X.

"I’m a dentist," @wendythedentist replied. "Eat the Easter egg all at once!"

"I’m an Intensive Care Nurse. I totally agree," @shinybluedress wrote.

