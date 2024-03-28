Reddit user who left her drunk husband behind at airport gets support from others: 'Has a problem'

A woman who left her husband behind at the airport after he was prevented from boarding a plane for a trip to see her parents was right to do so — and she may also want to reconsider her relationship, said other Reddit users in response to the unusual personal drama.

Reddit user "CantaloupeLife7504" asked readers of Reddit's "Am I the A--hole" (AITA) subreddit this week to weigh in on her situation in a post titled, "AITA for not deplaning with my husband after he was kicked off for being too drunk?"

The woman, who is 28, wrote that she and her husband, "Adam," age 30, had recently married and were planning a trip to visit her father in another country.

Both the woman and her husband are of the same ethnic background, she said (she did not provide more details) and speak the same native language — though she is more fluent and visits her family's "home country" more often, she said.

"My parents are divorced, and around the time I started dating Adam, my dad moved back to our home country. I regularly call him, but since he moved he has come to see me twice and then was at my wedding," said CantaloupeLife7504.

Her father, she said, does not approve of Adam — which has caused fights in the past between CantaloupeLife7504 and her husband, as she thinks he did not put in sufficient effort to bond with her parents.

"I have been planning a trip to my home country to surprise my dad and asked Adam to come as well," wrote the woman.

"He agreed and then balked when I said we were going to stay with my dad and made what I thought was a joke about having to drink before meeting him — I didn’t find it funny and Adam later apologized."

But this was not a joke. By the time CantaloupeLife7504 arrived at the airport on Tuesday shortly after her husband got there, he was drunk — and was not allowed to board the plane.

"I called my [brother-in-law], who could take care of Adam, and left my BIL's phone number with the attendant taking care of Adam, and I stayed on the flight," wrote CantaloupeLife7504.

She continued, "My home country is far, so tickets are expensive and I took leave from work for the trip."

CantaloupeLife7504's decision to board the flight and leave her husband behind made him very upset, she wrote.

He claimed his wife "left him in a situation where he was drunk and if roles were reversed he would have never left me alone when I was drunk."

She added, "But I don’t think that is fair."

An etiquette expert told Fox News Digital that CantaloupeLife7504 needs to have a talk with both her father and her husband before this becomes an even bigger problem — and that leaving him behind at the airport was OK.

"When there’s a history of contention, we can make the choice to adjust our attitude," said California-based etiquette expert Rosalinda Randall.

"If your spouse got off on the wrong foot with your parent, sit down and talk about it with your dad and husband, separately, of course," she said.

"If not, you’ll have a drunk husband for the rest of your life."

Given the circumstances of this trip, said Randall — since it was expensive and required time off from work — "the decision to stay or go would require a moment to weigh your options."

Some 6,000 people reacted to the woman's story, with more than 700 comments posted.

If the husband was "coherent-drunk" and able to find his way to a ride from the airport, the woman was justified in "finding her seat and settling in" on the plane.

"If the husband often got drunk when he couldn’t handle life’s events, find your seat and settle in – and rethink including him on future trips back home," she said.

On the subreddit, people can reply to posts and indicate the poster is "NTA" ("Not the A--hole"), "YTA" ("You're the A--hole"), "NAH" ("No A--holes Here") or "ESH" ("Everyone Sucks Here").

Users can also "upvote" responses they think are helpful and "downvote" ones that are not.

"This man deliberately tried to ruin your time with your father because your father doesn’t think highly of him," said Reddit user "saintandvillian" in the top-upvoted comment.

The same user continued, "Let me guess, your father picked up on Adam being immature, spiteful, selfish and poor-mannered."

Adam "made a conscious decision to get drunk. I'm sure if he were to suddenly become so ill that he couldn't fly you would have stayed with him," said Reddit user "CommittedIndecisive" in another top comment.

"This isn't something that just happened to him or something you did to him."

"But this isn't something that just happened to him or something you did to him. He made a decision to do this to himself and had no one else to blame. Enjoy your visit with your dad," wrote CommittedIndecisive.

Other users expressed concern that the husband may have an alcohol problem.

"If he’s accidentally getting too drunk before a plane ride at [age] 30, he has a problem. If he did it on purpose, he is a problem," said user "dryadduinath."

"Either way, letting him disrupt your life so you can coddle his drunk [self] solves nothing," said dryadduinath.

