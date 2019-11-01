Toledo SWAT Unit's 'superheroes' pay Halloween visit to children's hospital

The hype of trick-or-treating may be over for most, but the memories for patients and families at Toledo Children’s Hospital are sure to last after members of a SWAT team rappelled from the roof dressed as the children’s favorite superheroes.

The Toledo Police Department’s SWAT Unit took to the skies on Wednesday marking their sixth year in a row of bringing joy to hospital’s youngest patients. Footage shared to the police department’s Facebook page showed the children, some dressed in costume, excitedly greeting “Batman” through the windows as he descended from the roof.

Once their mission was complete, the “superheroes” went into the hospital to take photos with their biggest fans. Footage from the day has been shared more than 10,000 on Facebook, and liked over 8,000 times on Twitter.

