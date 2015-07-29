The 10-minute, no-equipment HIIT workout

Whether you sweat daily and want to switch things up or you’re simply struggling to fit in your workout today, this routine could be your answer. Bianca Vesco, fitness instructor at BFX Studio in New York City, put together the following total-body workout that gets the job done. And since the middle of the week always seems to be extra busy, this no-equipment routine only requires 10 minutes.

“This high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout uses fast, explosive movements which cause your heart rate to spike, but also cuts the overall time you spend training,” Vesco explains. You’ll still reap the toning and cardio benefits—because hey, we never said you wouldn’t have to work!

The Workout: Perform each exercise for 45 seconds, completing as many reps as possible, with no rest between moves. Rest one minute after finishing the circuit, then repeat one more time.

The Moves:

1. Broad Jump to Reverse Inchworm

Stand with feet hip-width apart. Bend knees slightly and leap forward as far and you can landing in a squat position. Then, place hands on floor and kick feet back to a high plank position. Slowly walk hands to meet feet and stand tall. That’s 1 rep.

2. Around the World Push-Ups

Start in a high plank. Cross right foot over left (so you’re balancing on your left foot) and do one push-up. (Modify by keeping both feet on ground.) Move hands a few inches to left and perform another push-up. Keep moving hands, trying to complete a full circle. Switch legs and directions for round two.

3. Pop Squats

Start in a low squat. Place hands on ground, jump legs back and drop chest to touch floor. Push off ground and jump feet to outside of hands; lift hands off floor coming into a low squat. Place hands back on floor and repeat.

4. Alternating Forward Lunges

Stand with feet hip-width apart. Step right foot forward, bend knees to 90 degrees, keeping right knee directly over right ankle. Push through right heel to stand. Repeat with the other leg. That’s 1 rep.

5. Prisoner Jump Squat

Stand with feet slightly wider than hip-width apart, hands behind head, elbows extending out to sides. Hinge at hips to lower into a squat while keeping chest up. Explode up, tapping heels together in air. Land and immediately lower into your next rep.

6. Star Jump

Start in a quarter-squat with feet together, arms at sides. Explode up, and quickly extend legs and arms to all four diagonals creating an “X” with body. Land and immediately lower into your next rep.

