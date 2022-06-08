Texas reports first case of monkeypox as nationwide tally grows to 35

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows there are now 35 confirmed cases of monkeypox and orthopoxvirus nationwide.

New York has seen eight cases – the most of the 14 states where cases have been reported – and California recorded seven infections.

Florida has reported four cases, including one that was also listed in the U.K. case counts because the individual was tested while there.

Colorado has three cases and Illinois and Utah have two.

Arizona, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Texas. Virginia, Washington and the District of Columbia have all reported one case each.

Dallas County reported Texas' first case on Tuesday in a resident who recently traveled internationally.

On Monday, the CDC raised its alert level for monkeypox to level 2, warning people to practice "enhanced precautions."

Hundreds of cases have been reported in Europe and numerous other countries worldwide.

Although the majority of new monkeypox cases have been seen in gay or bisexual men, experts caution that anyone is at potential risk.

Infections normally occur through contact with the skin lesions or bodily fluids of infected animals or humans – including respiratory droplets – or through contact with materials contaminated with the virus.

Monkeypox, which is related to smallpox, has milder symptoms.

Some of those symptoms include fever, chills, rash and aches, before lesions develop.