Teen fell into coma after having bubble tea twice a day for a month

A Chinese teen reportedly fell into a diabetic coma after she developed a habit of guzzling two bubble tea drinks every day.

The 18-year-old Shanghai girl drank a pair of the super-sweet drinks every day for a month, until they triggered severe health issues, Asia Wire reported.

She was discovered unconscious by family members, who said she had been experiencing symptoms associated with hyperglycemia, a condition associated with dangerously high levels of blood sugar, according to the report.

Among her symptoms before she fell into a coma were nausea, frequent urination and dehydration, the report said.



She was brought last month to Ruijin Hospital, where her blood sugar levels were recorded at roughly 25 times higher than normal, according to the report.

The teen was placed on a ventilator and received kidney dialysis before waking up from the coma five days later, the outlet reported.

By June 1, the teen appeared to be on the mend and was discharged from the hospital, the report said.

The average cup of bubble tea has 54 grams of sugar, while regular ice tea has around 22 grams of sugar, according to Healthline and the US Department of Agriculture.

