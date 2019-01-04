Suspected Ebola patient in isolation at Swedish hospital

A male patient is being treated in isolation at a hospital in Sweden as medical personnel wait for test results for possible Ebola.

The man had visited Burundi, which currently is not experiencing an Ebola outbreak but borders the Democratic Republic of Congo, where over 350 people have died from the virus in the last six months.

According to the Uppsala University Hospital chief medical officer, the man has been exhibiting classic symptoms of the virus, such as hemorrhagic fever and vomiting blood.

Before arriving at the hospital, the patient sought treatment at an emergency clinic in Enkoping, which has since closed, with medical staff who came in contact with him already being cared for, Reuters reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Symptoms of Ebola can take up the three weeks to appear and is spread through contact with bodily fluids of infected patients. So far officials have confirmed 585 cases of Ebola in Congo, with an American health worker evacuated last week due to potential exposure to the virus. That patient has been placed in a secure area at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, but was not experiencing symptoms of hemorrhagic fever and was not believed to be contagious.

The current outbreak is the second largest in history, with violence often disrupting the work of emergency personnel. More than 53,000 people in Congo have received an experimental Ebola vaccine, including the American health worker who was evacuated.

Reuters contributed to this report.