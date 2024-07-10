Expand / Collapse search
Stiff person syndrome patients share their struggles, plus personal fertility and epilepsy stories

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Stiff person syndrome split

Two people who are living with stiff person syndrome — Carrie Robinette, 45, from San Diego, California, at left, and Corwyn Wilkey, 44, who lives in Anchorage, Alaska, right — shared with Fox News Digital what their experiences have been. (Carrie Robinette / Corwyn Wilkey)

‘BEYOND FRUSTRATING’ – Two patients with stiff person syndrome, the rare neurological disease that has affected singer Celine Dion, share their day-to-day struggles – and sources of hope. Continue reading…

MOMS ON MUSHROOMS – Some moms are microdosing on psychedelic "magic mushrooms" to ease the stress and anxiety of parenting – but some doctors warn of dangerous risks. Continue reading…

AGAINST THE ODDS – Among men who experience spinal cord injuries, nearly eight in 10 have fertility and reproduction issues – but a clinic in Miami, Florida, is on a mission to help them start a family. Continue reading…

eric rosemary, dr. emad ibrahim and darris straughter in a split image

New dads Eric Rosemary, left, and Darris Straughter, right, both underwent procedures with the Miami Project under the direction of Dr. Ibrahim, center. (Eric Rosemary; The University of Miami)

RED FLAGS – A new report warns of a surprising sign of early dementia – and it can have dire consequences for aging adults. Continue reading…

INHERITED RISK – Your odds of developing Alzheimer's could be linked to which parent had the disease, a new study reveals. Continue reading…

ART WITH HEART – A New Jersey man with epilepsy is using his hand-painted seashells to help find a cure. He and his family share the mission with Fox News Digital. Continue reading…

Kyle Adamkiewicz epilepsy shells

Kyle Adamkiewicz, shown above, now 33, has lived with epilepsy since he was diagnosed at age 6. He is combining his love of art with the power of nature to help raise awareness of his disease. (Adamkiewicz family)

DENIAL DANGERS – In light of Joe Biden's "terrible" debate night, experts share the risk of denying potential dementia symptoms. Continue reading…

PLAGUE WARNINGS – After a human case of the plague was confirmed in Colorado, health officials are warning residents to take caution. Continue reading…

3-MINUTE STRESS RELIEVER – A wellness expert demonstrates 7 stretches that reduce tension in the body and mind. Click for descriptions and photos of the stretching series. Continue reading…

Walter Gjergja

Walter Gjergja, the Switzerland-based co-founder and chief wellness officer at Zing Coach, has created a simple three-minute stretching routine exclusively for Fox News Digital. (Walter Gjergja)

