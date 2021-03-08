Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

South Korea finds no ties between COVID-19 vaccine and deaths: report

Eight deaths had been under investigation

Kayla Rivas
By Kayla Rivas | Fox News
South Korea on Monday announced it found no association between eight recent deaths and the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, according to a report.

"We’ve tentatively concluded that it was difficult to establish any link between their adverse reaction after being vaccinated, and their deaths," Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) Director Jeong Eun-kyeong said during a briefing, per Reuters. The deaths occurred in individuals with underlying medical conditions.

More than 316,800 people in South Korea have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, with priority given to vulnerable essential workers and residents in nursing homes, among others. Adults over 65 had not been given the AstraZeneca vaccine over concerns on lacking efficacy data, though Jeong said new recommendations now advise inoculating this age group. A final decision from KDCA is expected soon, the outlet reported.

The news comes as clusters of infections cropped up in foreign workers, with almost 100,000 workers ordered to undergo testing.

"Their work environment and communal housing raise the danger of infection but it is difficult to find patients early because of their limited access to medical resources and testing, and the issue of illegal stay," Jeong said, per Reuters.

