Simple diet change may support gut healing for cancer survivors, researchers say

An amino acid found in everyday foods such as meat, cheese, nuts and beans could help the gut heal after cancer treatments, according to new research.

In a study conducted on mice, scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) found that cysteine, a sulfur-containing amino acid, had the strongest rejuvenating effect on stem cells and early-stage intestinal cells, which are often damaged during radiation therapy for cancer.

If future human studies show similar results, boosting cysteine intake through food or supplements could help cancer patients recover from treatment, according to the researchers.

"The study suggests that if we give these patients a cysteine-rich diet or cysteine supplementation, perhaps we can dampen some of the chemotherapy or radiation-induced injury," senior study author Omer Yilmaz, director of the MIT Stem Cell Initiative, said in a statement.

"The beauty here is we’re not using a synthetic molecule; we’re exploiting a natural dietary compound," he added.

Cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation are known to damage the lining of the gut, killing healthy cells that aid digestion and repair, according to the National Cancer Institute and MIT researchers.

The study, led by post-doctoral researcher Fangtao Chi, divided mice into groups and fed each a diet rich in one of 20 different amino acids. The team then tracked how each amino acid affected intestinal stem cell regeneration.

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, helping the body make muscles, hormones and other vital molecules while supporting tissue repair, growth and essential functions, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Cysteine's effects were noted more in the small intestine than any other part of the digestive tract, likely because the small intestine is where most protein is absorbed, the researchers noted.

They also discovered that cysteine helps trigger a repair response in the gut by activating immune cells that release signals to regenerate intestinal tissue.

The findings were published earlier this month in the journal Nature.

Further work conducted by the researchers, which has not yet been published, found that a high-cysteine diet specifically helped the gut recover from treatment with 5-fluorouracil, a chemotherapy drug used to treat colon and pancreatic cancers, according to MIT.

Yilmaz’s lab has previously explored how different diets affect stem cell regeneration, finding that high-fat foods and short periods of fasting can also enhance stem cell activity. The new study, however, is the first to identify a single nutrient that can regenerate intestinal cells.

The team is also investigating whether cysteine could stimulate hair follicle regeneration, with plans to further explore other amino acids that appear to influence stem cell regeneration.

"I think we’re going to uncover multiple new mechanisms for how these amino acids regulate cell fate decisions and gut health in the small intestine and colon," Yilmaz predicted.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the researchers for comment.

Dr. Amie Hornaman, a certified functional medicine practitioner based in Erie, Pennsylvania, said the recent findings are promising but come with caveats, including the fact that human trials are needed.

"Cysteine is not a magic bullet, but it may become a useful tool," Hornaman told Fox News Digital. "For now, I recommend food-first cysteine with oncology-guided supplementation and a strong foundation of protein, fiber and microbiome support."

Typical requirements for sulfur amino acids are roughly 13 to 19 milligrams per kilogram of body weight per day, which is usually provided by a balanced, whole-foods diet, she noted.

Overall, Hornaman recommends that cancer patients and survivors stay hydrated, prioritize protein and gentle fiber, and avoid high-dose antioxidants during treatments unless cleared by an oncology team.