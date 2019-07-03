1 dead, 5 infected after mold infestation at Seattle Children's Hospital

A mold infestation at Seattle Children's Hospital in Washington state has left at least one person dead and five others infected, hospital officials said.

The hospital closed its 14 operating rooms in May after Aspergillus — a common type of mold — was detected in the facility during a routine check. Around 1,000 surgeries have been rescheduled or moved, and the hospital said the families of thousands of children who had recently undergone procedures were being contacted.

On Wednesday, the hospital confirmed to Fox News that one patient was dead because of potentially dangerous mold. A public relations manager for the hospital said three patients were infected because of the mold last year, and three were infected this year.

“The six patients who developed Aspergillus infections were at higher risk of infection due to the types of procedures they had,” Alyse Bernal, the manager, said. “We are deeply saddened that one of the patients died after developing an infection in 2018."

Bernal added: "We want to reiterate that the risk of developing an infection for patients is very low."

Officials said the operating rooms were most likely infected by the mold for roughly a year due to deficiencies in the rooms' air purification systems. The operating rooms will reopen "when we are confident they are safe for patient care," Bernal said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Aspergillus is a common mold found both indoors and outdoors.

While most people breathe in the spores every day without getting sick, the mold poses a greater risk to those with compromised immune systems or lung disease. The mold can cause allergic reactions and infections in the lungs and other organs.

