Rocker Bret Michaels Discharged From Hospital

Rocker and reality TV star Bret Michaels has been discharged from a Phoenix hospital after successful surgery to repair a hole in his heart, a hospital spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Michaels, frontman for the band Poison, was discharged from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center after undergoing a successful heart procedure on Monday, spokeswoman Carmelle Malkovich said in a statement.

The heart problem was found in April, when hospital surgeons operated on Michaels for a near fatal brain hemorrhage. Without treatment for the hole in his heart, doctors said he risked blood clots and strokes.

Read more about Bret Micheals' heart condition.

Micahels, 47, won the 2010 series of TV show "The Celebrity Apprentice" and appeared on the "Rock of Love" reality show.