Viruses
Published

Respiratory virus spiked as COVID, RSV cases fell, agency data shows

The virus is in the same family as RSV

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Health officials reported that cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) spiked this spring as COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases fell. 

National data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows circulating strains of coronavirus on a downward trend as temperatures have warmed. 

In addition, both detections and percent positive respiratory syncytial virus tests in the U.S. have plummeted since late last year. 

Agency data also showed nearly 11% of PCR tests and more than 19% of antigen tests for HMPV were positive in the U.S. in March. 

US RESEARCH FINDS 1 IN 10 ADULTS GET LONG COVID AFTER OMICRON

A woman coughs

Symptoms include cough, fever, nasal congestion and shortness of breath. (istock)

The CDC says symptoms of the respiratory virus commonly include cough, fever, nasal congestion and shortness of breath. 

However, clinical symptoms of infection may progress to bronchitis or pneumonia. 

It can take anywhere from three to six days for incubation, and the average duration of illness is largely similar to other respiratory infections caused by viruses.

The Respiratory Syncytial Virus

An electron micrograph reveals the morphologic traits of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

HMPV can cause both upper and lower respiratory disease in people of all ages, especially among young children, older adults and those with weakened immune systems. 

WHO CHIEF WARNS OF FUTURE PATHOGENS WITH 'EVEN DEADLIER POTENTIAL' THAN COVID-19

Discovered in 2001, HMPV is in the Pneumoviridae family, as well as RSV. 

It is spread by coughs and sneezing, close personal contact and touching infected surfaces and then touching the mouth, nose or eyes. 

A woman blows her nose

A young woman blows her nose. (iStock)

There is currently no specific antiviral therapy to treat HMPV and no vaccine to prevent infection. 

People can prevent the spread by avoiding close contact with those who are sick, not touching their eyes, noses or mouths with unwashed hands and by washing their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

In addition, cleaning possible contaminated surfaces may potentially help stop the spread. Medical professionals should consider testing for it in the winter and spring, especially when HMPV is commonly circulating.

