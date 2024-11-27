Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

Preventing holiday illness and navigating an 'Ozempic Thanksgiving'

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in health care, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

- Thanksgiving on Ozempic: Experts give tips on how to enjoy dinner with a smaller appetite

- Doctors share 6 ways to prevent getting sick during holiday gatherings

- Tips to control emotional eating during stressful times

Woman man sick holidays

Holiday gatherings can increase the risk of spreading infections. Doctors share tips to keep from getting sick when spending time with family and friends. (iStock)

OFF THE TABLE – Here are the foods you should avoid on Thanksgiving if you have heart disease. Continue reading…

GIVING THANKS - Expressing gratitude can make you happier and healthier, according to experts. Continue reading…

