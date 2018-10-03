Pret-A-Manger slams UK food labeling laws after teen's allergy death

Pret-A-Manger bosses have branded UK food labelling laws "inadequate" in the wake of a teenager's death from an allergic reaction after eating one of their sandwiches.

The comment came after it emerged baguettes very similar to the one eaten by tragic Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, are still on sale at Pret branches without a full list of ingedients on the packaging.

Ednan-Laperouse died on a flight to France two years ago after her throat began to itch and hives broke out on her stomach.

But just half-a-mile from where the teen lived in west London with her parents and younger brother, toasted baguettes containing artichoke and olive are still on sale at the Pret-A-Manger branch on Fulham Broadway.

The new baguette has similar ingredients and uses the same sesame seed bread as the one eaten by Ednan-Laperouse. It is marketed as an "Artichoke and Mozzarella Toasted Baguette."

A description written on the label stuck to the fridge shelf states: "A veggie classic containing slices of mozzarella, grilled artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes, Kalamata olives, Italian cheese and fresh basil leaves. Served in our stone baked baguette and ready to be toasted."

The packaging of the baguettes still does not contain a full ingredient list, but has a warning on the reverse stating: "If you have any allergies, please ask. All our food is handmade in our busy kitchens so we can't guarantee it's suitable for those with allergies."

"We have heard everything the Coroner and Natasha’s family have said and we are committed to leading the changes required across our industry," a company spokesman said. "Pret has always operated in accordance with UK laws relating to food labeling. Clearly, these laws are inadequate for severe allergy sufferers.”

Pret's website states: "Since almost all Pret products are made fresh each day, our nutritional values and weight per pack are only averages. We always indicate when a product does contain an allergen as an ingredient, but please be aware we use multiple ingredients in our kitchens and therefore cannot guarantee that our food is completely free of any allergen."