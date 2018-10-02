Hospital staff line up in show of respect to organ donor

Staff at St. Luke's Meridian in Idaho stopped to line the halls of the ICU to show respect for a patient who was about to provide a lifesaving gift of organ donation.

The touching moment happened on September 27.

Hospital staff posted the tribute on Facebook calling it a 'Walk of Respect' as the patient is wheeled to the operating room where he was taken off life support. You can hear people assumed to be family or friends saying "thank you" to the staff.

The hospital expressed gratitude to the family for allowing them to honor and share. The family did not wish to share their name.