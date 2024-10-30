5 prayers to ease election anxiety shared by religious leaders

This election season, it's natural to feel a sense of anxiety and loss of control during such a pivotal time of transition.

Faith leaders from different traditions and backgrounds shared insight on how to fully put one's trust in God when things feel out of control – and for the particular Bible verses and personally created prayers they turn to for comfort and to ease worries.

Read on for their thoughts shared with Fox News Digital this November.

‘Do not be anxious about anything'

Troy A. Miller, president and CEO of National Religious Broadcasters, based in Washington, D.C., told Fox News Digital about the specific verses he turns to when he is feeling anxiety about issues, including the upcoming election.

He mentioned these words from scripture: "Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus" (Philippians 4:6-7).

"You have probably given Nov. 5 considerable thought: how to vote, when to vote and what the results will mean for America," he said. These verses "give us clear guidance on experiencing peace in all circumstances."

By seeking God's will, asking for help and remembering that He is in charge, "we will discover 'the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding,'" Miller said.

"As we faithfully pray for our country and vote in alignment with our values, let us place our concerns safely in the care of our Father in Heaven, who holds the nation and the world in His hands," he said.

‘God works for the good’

Işık Abla is senior pastor of Dream Church International in Virginia Beach and the author of many Christian books. She told Fox News Digital, "In these uncertain times, it is crucial to rest in the sovereignty of God, trusting that He is at work, even when outcomes are unclear."

She noted this passage: "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose" (Romans 8:28).

"While opinions may differ and emotions run high, believers can anchor their hearts in the peace that surpasses understanding, knowing that God's plan transcends human decisions," she said.

When a person is stressed or does not know what to do, "prayer becomes a powerful way to calm minds and seek divine wisdom," Abla said.

"No matter the results, God is faithfully orchestrating all things for His purpose and glory," she also said.

‘Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever’

Pastor Jesse Bradley of Grace Community Church in Auburn, Washington, reminded others that "Jesus is our rock in times of uncertainty" and that He is our "Prince of Peace in times of transition and our Good Shepherd in times of stress."

He cited this verse: "Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever" (Hebrews 13:8).

Said Bradley, "Nothing can separate us from the love of God."

During times of transition, God's word does not change, Bradley said.

"The Gospel - that Jesus died for our sins and rose from the grave - is always good news," he said. "God will never leave us or forsake us. Trials will pass. God's grace is sufficient. God's promises stand firm."

‘You have overcome the world. We trust you’

Bradley also wrote his own prayer for those who may be struggling with anxiety during these times, and shared it with Fox News Digital.

"Father God, thank you for your presence. You are the God of comfort and the source of our joy. Our lives are filled with purpose, and your passion is a fire in our souls," the prayer begins.

"Jesus, we choose to abide with you today. You have overcome the world. We trust you. We ask for compassion, wisdom and courage as we serve our neighbors and glorify You. Forgive us Lord of our sins, we pray, and come heal our land. We ask in Jesus' name. Amen."

‘Please keep us all safe and united’

Rabbi Daniel Rowe of Aish, a worldwide Jewish organization dedicated to inspiring "people to live more thoughtful, spiritual and impactful lives," shared a prayer he wrote with Fox News Digital.

His prayer highlights the need to trust in God and to always remember the humanity of people who are on the "other side" of an issue.

"God of all the world, I find myself confronted by fears of what the future will bring and feelings of resentment, distrust and dislike of those whose views I oppose. Please help me to realize that I need to stop playing Your role and please help me to play my part in service of You, of my fellow citizens of this great nation, and of all of mankind."

"Please remind me that elections are only short-lived. Please help me realize that while our opponents have their faults and flaws, so do we all. Please help me see that they, like us, want the good of the country and that our destiny is tied together, united indivisible under You."

His prayer continues, "Please help me realize that no matter the outcome, I must strive to be a force for bringing unity and good to the world, and to realize that I am a character in Your great book of history. Please help me know my role, play my role, and please keep us all safe and united — bringing out the best in one another and building our future together."