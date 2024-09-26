The Bible makes clear who will win today's battles, says Jonathan Cahn, bestselling author

Author and evangelist Jonathan Cahn did not plan to write his newest book, "The Dragon's Prophecy: Israel, the Dark Resurrection, and the End of Days." Instead, as he told Fox News Digital in an on-camera interview, current events simply forced his hand.

"I was kind of interrupted by everything that was happening in the Middle East," Cahn said in a video interview from New Jersey. Cahn is the leader of Beth Israel/The Jerusalem Center in Wayne, New Jersey, a messianic congregation. (See the video at the top of this article.)

While Cahn has written other books, he'd "never written a book that so much got into the biblical prophecy that is coming true now — that whole realm that is happening," he said.

Cahn began writing the book in January; it was released on September 3. The process of writing "The Dragon's Prophecy," he said, was different for him than writing his other books.

As he was writing it, "things are coming true," he said. "I had to keep on updating the book because of that."

Shortly after it was released, it hit bestseller lists, something Cahn told Fox News Digital he did not expect to happen. (His very first book, "The Harbinger," became a New York Times bestseller, as his other books did as well.)

He said that in regard to the new book, "There's been a real hunger. We've never seen a reaction like this," he said. "This is different."

Originally an atheist, Cahn "became a believer" due to biblical prophecy, he said.

Raised in a Jewish family, he is now a "believer in Jesus."

"I had no idea that what the Bible wrote was actually coming true, starting with the resurrection of Israel," he said.

"The enemy is depicted in the Book of Revelation in a vision as a dragon."

"[The Bible] said it was going to happen," he noted. "'They're going to be gathered, Jewish people from the ends of the earth, and it's going to become a nation again.' Well, we're here."

The title "The Dragon's Prophecy" is a reference to the Book of Revelation, Cahn told Fox News Digital. "The enemy is depicted in the Book of Revelation in a vision as a dragon," he said.

In Revelation 12, a dragon is "warring against a woman," said Cahn.

Some people, including Cahn, interpret the woman as a representation of Israel.

"That is happening right now," he said.

Cahn writes about this prophecy in his book.

"The largest part of ‘The Dragon’s Prophecy,' or the largest section, is called ‘The End of Days,’" he said.

"And the Bible speaks of something called the end of days, really from the time of Moses up to into the New Testament," said Cahn.

While the Bible also states that nobody will know the "day or the hour" that Christ will return, it also states there will be certain signs to look out for, signs that Cahn says are happening.

"It says on one hand you'll know it, because the nation of Israel will come back into the world – which will have been dead for ages – [it] will be gathered back. The Jewish people will come back to the land. Well, that's happened," he said.

Cahn continued, "It says that the Jewish people will be back in it, in the city of Jerusalem. Well, that happened in 1967, by the way."

"It says that all nations will be focused on the Middle East."

The Second Coming of Christ, he said, "can't happen without the Jewish people being in Jerusalem."

"Another thing. It says that all nations will be focused on the Middle East and focused on this little New Jersey-sized land of Israel — and that the nations will rage against the Jewish people, rage against Israel."

He added, "It's happening" — noting the surge of antisemitism over the last year.

"So, the thing is, you have a checklist. We could check all these things off," said Cahn.

"We don't know the exact moment [Christ will return], but we do know the season, and we're in it."

Cahn said he wants people to know that the Bible makes clear who will win this battle in the end.

"You know, for 4,000 years the world's been trying to destroy the nation of Israel, the Jewish people — the dragon, the enemy, has been trying to do that," he said.

Despite this, the Jewish people have survived — and all who have tried to destroy them, from ancient to modern times, "are all gone," said Cahn.

"And so, if you follow the God of Israel, you follow the Messiah of Israel, Jesus, you will live. You will prevail," he said.

"Just fight. Don't give up," he said. "Fight the good fight."

Cahn's new book, published by Charisma House, is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.