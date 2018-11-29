Police officer delivered baby on side of busy highway: ‘She showed up like an angel’

A Tennessee police officer is getting her “angel” wings after helping a mom in a “scary” situation deliver her baby on the side of a busy highway west of Nashville.

Bridgette Crumley, along with her husband, three-year-old son, and mother-in-law, were all packed in the car early Tuesday morning when they realized they weren’t going to make it to the hospital in time for delivery.

“She just started coming out,” Crumley told FOX 17. “My water didn't even break.”

In a state of panic, the family pulled over near a car dealership on Highway 46 and called 911 for help.

Dickson Police Officer Sierra Repgrogal arrived as the newborn baby was halfway out.

“My mother-in-law was praying and that’s when she showed up like an angel,” Crumley said, adding she was “just going to work like she had done this before. She never left my sight and just started to grab and pull while I pushed.”

By the time EMS had arrived, the officer had already delivered the child and had the baby safely wrapped in her mother's arms.

“I was freaking out a little bit, but I knew I couldn’t just sit there and think about it, so I did what I knew had to be done to make sure the baby and the mama were okay,” Reprogal said. “I’ll definitely remember it for the rest of my life.”

And so will the Crumley family.

To show their gratitude for their new "hero," they named their newborn girl, Isabella Sierra-Marie Crumley.

The Dickson Police Department shared the “outstanding job” on Facebook, noting how unexpected an officer’s job is:

“One minute, you may be holding the hand of someone who is taking their last breathe.....or, on this day with Officer Reprogal, you may be watching a new life take its first breath.”