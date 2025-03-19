New outbreak of deadly bird flu strain confirmed for first time in 8 years

A new bird flu outbreak has been confirmed as the virus continues to spread across the U.S.

The deadly H7N9 strain was detected on a poultry farm in Noxubee, Mississippi, last week, for the first time since 2017.

The infection of 47,654 commercial broiler-breeder chickens was confirmed on March 13 by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH).

NEW BIRD FLU STRAIN DETECTED ON POULTRY FARM AS EXPERTS MONITOR MUTATIONS

Samples of the flock were tested at the Mississippi Veterinary Research & Diagnostic Laboratory and came back positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, the State of Mississippi Board of Animal Health announced in a press release on March 12.

The affected area has been quarantined and birds on the property have been depopulated to prevent spread.

None of the birds from the flock have entered the food system, according to the Mississippi board.

BIRD FLU PROVES FATAL TO CATS: HERE'S HOW TO PROTECT YOUR PETS

"The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), in conjunction with state animal health and wildlife officials, is conducting a comprehensive epidemiological investigation and enhanced surveillance in response to the detection," WOAH wrote in its report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The H5N1 strain of bird flu has caused the most damage to poultry in recent years, as well as the death of one person, although H7N9 has had a "high death rate for humans worldwide," according to Reuters.

The strain has reportedly killed 616 of the 1,568 people infected globally since its first detection in China in 2013, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported.

Neither of the two forms of bird flu have been found to transmit easily from person to person.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Although cases of bird flu have continued to rise in recent weeks, WebMD CEO and practicing physician Dr. John Whyte recently told Fox News Digital that there shouldn’t be too much concern.

"You definitely want to cook poultry, and you definitely want to make sure you cook eggs, typically at an internal temperature of about 165 degrees," he advised. "But you don't want to be eating runny eggs right now."

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

"Of all the things that I'm concerned about right now in terms of flu, in terms of other respiratory viruses, in terms of outbreaks of measles, I'm aware of bird flu, and I think people should be aware of it, but I'm not overly concerned about it."