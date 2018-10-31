Oregon woman, 94, stung 74 times after crossing underground wasp nest

A 94-year-old woman in Oregon was doing yard work when she was stung by dozens of wasps. Bernice Arline Patterson was even hospitalized after the attacks.

Patterson told Fox 12 she was stung 74 times and credits one of her sons with saving her.

According to Patterson, she was out doing some upkeep on a trail near her Oregon City home, when she stumbled across an underground wasp nest.

Within seconds she was swarmed by yellow jackets.

COLOR CONTACTS LEAVE GIRL TEMPORARILY BLIND

“It was terrible. I was just going like this [swatting] trying to get them off my face,” she said.

While trying to run away, Patterson fell and the wasps attacked her.

“It hurt like heck,” she told Fox 12.

Click for more from Fox 12 Oregon.