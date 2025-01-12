One state leads country in human bird flu with nearly 40 confirmed cases

A child in California is presumed to have H5N1 bird flu, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH).

As of Dec. 23, there had been 36 confirmed human cases of bird flu in the state, according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

This represents more than half of the human cases in the country.

LOUISIANA REPORTS FIRST BIRD FLU-RELATED HUMAN DEATH IN US

The latest pediatric patient, who lives in San Francisco, experienced fever and conjunctivitis (pink eye) as a result of the infection.

The unnamed patient was not hospitalized and has fully recovered, according to the SFDPH.

The child tested positive for bird flu at the SFDPH Public Health Laboratory. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will perform additional tests to confirm the result.

It is not yet known how the child was exposed to the virus and an investigation is ongoing.

"I want to assure everyone in our city that the risk to the general public is low, and there is no current evidence that the virus can be transmitted between people," said Dr. Grant Colfax, director of health, in the press release.

BIRD FLU PATIENT HAD VIRUS MUTATIONS, SPARKING CONCERN ABOUT HUMAN SPREAD

"We will continue to investigate this presumptive case, and I am urging all San Franciscans to avoid direct contact with sick or dead birds, especially wild birds and poultry. Also, please avoid unpasteurized dairy products."

Samuel Scarpino, director of AI and life sciences and professor of health sciences at Northeastern University in Boston, is calling for "decisive action" to protect individuals who may be in contact with infected livestock and also to alert the public about the risks associated with wild birds and infected backyard flocks.

"While I agree that the risk to the broader public remains low, we continue to see signs of escalating risk associated with this outbreak," he told Fox News Digital.

Experts have warned that the possibility of mutations in the virus could enable person-to-person transmission.

"While the H5N1 virus is currently thought to only transmit from animals to humans, multiple mutations that can enhance human-to-human transmission have been observed in the severely sick American," Dr. Jacob Glanville, CEO of Centivax, a San Francisco biotechnology company, told Fox News Digital.

"This highlights the requirement for vigilance and preparation in the event that additional mutations create a human-transmissible pandemic strain."

As of Jan. 10, there have been a total of 707 infected cattle in California, per reports from the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA).

In the last 30 days alone, the virus has been confirmed in 84 dairy farms in the state.