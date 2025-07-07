Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Health Newsletter

'Old people smell,' lung cancer risks and morning workout warnings

Explore the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

- 'Old people smell' is real — here's how to prevent it

- Morning workouts can boost weight loss, but there's a caveat

- Even non-smokers may face lung cancer risk

Three-way split for Health newsletter

This week's top health news included ways to combat "old people smell," the hidden benefits of early morning exercise, and why lung cancer is affecting more non-smokers. (iStock)

MORE IN HEALTH

MIND MELT - The heat has a surprising effect on the brain — here's what doctors want you to know. Continue reading…

‘SAVED MY LIFE’ - Miley Cyrus reveals the unique therapy that help cure her debilitating stage fright. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.