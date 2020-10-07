Oklahoma coronavirus hospitalizations hit record high for state

Oklahoma currently has the highest number of patients hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus than the state has seen at any point during the pandemic. According to Tuesday’s update provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 637 coronavirus patients are currently admitted to hospital systems across the state, with 245 requiring ICU care. An additional 101 “persons under investigation” are hospitalized.

While the number is a new high for the state, officials say the hospital systems are not near capacity.

“I’ve taken a look at all that thoroughly and can say that we still have capacity in the state, we’re still doing OK,” Health Commissioner Lance Frye said, according to News9.com.

Frye told the news outlet that they expected to see the numbers increase when the state began relaxing coronavirus-related restrictions and people began moving around the state again.

However, at least one official says the trends are concerning, especially as the state gears up for flu season.

“I think all metrics are pointing to the fact that it’s not slowing down, it’s not slowing down any time in the near future," Dr. George Monks, president of the Oklahoma State Hospital Association, told Fox 25.

He also told News9.com that getting the flu vaccination would help hospitals reserve beds for a potential influx of COVID-19 patients.

Oklahoma has seen a total of nearly 93,346 COVID-19 cases and over 1,000 deaths, with the majority of casualties occurring in those aged 65 years or older. The average age of the total 6,816 COVID-19 patients that required hospitalization in Oklahoma is 60.8 years old.