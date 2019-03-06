Officials confirm 16 cases of mumps at Temple University

Health officials at Temple University have recorded 16 confirmed cases of mumps, a highly infectious disease that causes symptoms similar to the flu. While Philadelphia’s health department said it expects the number to remain at 16, anyone with potential symptoms is encouraged to contact the student health department.

The illness typically starts with fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite, followed by swollen salivary glands, according to the CDC. While a vaccine is available to protect against the disease, outbreaks can still occur in situations where people have prolonged contact with an infected patient, such as classrooms, dormitories or sports teams.

The outbreak at Temple University began last week, with health officials issuing an alert for anyone who may have come in contact with two other suspected cases in Montgomery County, The Inquirer reported.

While there is no cure for the disease, symptoms can last up to 10 days or progress to serious complications.