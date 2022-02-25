NYC Marathon to be at full capacity for first time since 2019

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2022 TCS New York City Marathon will return at full capacity for the first time since 2019.

The New York Road Runners (NYRR) said Thursday that the Nov. 6 event will include 50,000 participants.

"Every year, runners from all over the world come to New York City because there’s no better race than the New York City Marathon," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. "This race is the strongest proof of New York’s unrelenting spirit and determination, and we are proud to announce that, this year, we’ll be back at full capacity. With 50,000 runners competing in November, the city that never sleeps will be where champions are made."

In 2020, the world's largest marathon was canceled and the number of runners was scaled back last fall – its 50th anniversary – due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, the race set a world record, with 53,627 finishers, compared to 25,010 in 2021.

All runners were required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the race.

The NYRR, which operates the marathon, said this year's marathon will require runners to be fully vaccinated.

The organizers will restore some race-adjacent entertainment elements that were previously limited throughout the five-borough course.

"Last year’s marathon served as an uplifting and unifying moment for New York City’s recovery as well as a symbol of renewed hope, inspiration, and perseverance," Ted Metellus, the New York City Marathon race director, said. "This November, we are excited to have runners from all over the world fully return as we come together to deliver one of the best days in New York."

NYRR will hold an entry drawing in early March.

There are also chances to enroll via charities and fundraising associated with the marathon.

Runners slated to participate in the canceled 2020 race were given the option to re-enter in 2021, 2022 or 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.