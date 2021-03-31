Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

NY woman contracts coronavirus month after COVID-19 vaccination, report says

She started experiencing symptoms shortly after attending a wake unmasked

By Jack Hobbs | New York Post
A Long Island woman tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday — more than a month after receiving her second dose of the Moderna vaccine meant to protect against the virus, a report said.

Melanie Rosen, who works as a secretary in the Hewlett-Woodmere school district, told PIX-11 she thought that getting the jab meant it was safe to resume normal activities without wearing a mask.

She started experiencing symptoms shortly after attending a wake — unmasked — for a friend’s father who had passed away.

COVID-19 VACCINES MIGHT BECOME MANDATORY AT COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

"There was probably at least 10 family members there," Rosen said. "I hung out for about an hour and a half without wearing a mask. I hugged each one."

Rosen told the station that a few days after seeing everyone she started experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including a stuffy nose and body aches, particularly in her legs.

She later learned that three family members who had attended the gathering had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I was shocked," Rosen said. "I’m the 4.9 percent that got Moderna and actually got COVID."

2 WISCONSIN COVID-19 VACCINE RECIPIENTS RECEIVE INCORRECT SHOT FOR SECOND DOSE: REPORT

None of the vaccines approved for use currently offer 100 percent protection from the virus — but health officials continue to stress that vaccinations do help to prevent serious cases, and are a crucial step on the road back to normalcy.

Rosen’s infection is a rare case of a person coming down with the illness following inoculation — something experts say is unlikely, but still possible.

Rosen ultimately fought off a mild bout of COVID-19 — and says she’s thankful she was able to get the vaccine when she did.

"You can still get it; you can probably still spread it," Rosen said. "I want people to know it’s not over."

