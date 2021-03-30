2 Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine recipients receive incorrect shot for second dose: report

Two COVID-19 vaccine recipients in Wisconsin were reportedly injected with the incorrect vaccine when they went for their second dose, according to a local report.

The patients were both injected with the Pfizer vaccine when they should have received Moderna, according to a local report. The incident reportedly occurred last week at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, WISN-TV reported.

"Vaccine recipients have been notified, and internal protocols have been modified to avoid a repetition of this situation," officials with the Milwaukee Health Department said in a statement to WISN-TV, adding that the error was a "minor glitch."

"The safety and efficacy of a mixed-product series have not been evaluated. Both doses of the series should be completed with the same product," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says online.

If mix-ups do occur, however, the federal health agency says that "no additional doses of either product are recommended at this time." In other words, a patient should not receive a third dose of the vaccine in an attempt to correct the mistake.

Speaking to WISN-TV, Dr. Matt Anderson, the senior medical director at the University of Wisconsin Health, said the mix-ups are not uncommon — especially if a vaccination clinic is offering more than one type of COVID-19 vaccine.

He added that patients who go in for their second dose should take a moment to double-check with the vaccinator that they are receiving the correct vaccine.

"Patients should feel empowered to verify what am I getting, what is being put in my body, those types of things," Anderson said. "So that verification — that simple step to make sure they know what's on the card, the vaccinator knows what's in the syringe — is valuable and important and that's probably the best thing people can be doing about that."

A spokesperson for the Milwaukee Health Department did not immediately return Fox News' request for additional comment.