Newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Maine reach single-day record high

Maine on Monday recorded a single-day record of newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

The state reported 427 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the highest number since the novel virus was first identified in the state. The last record was on Dec. 2, when some 349 new cases were recorded, per state health data.

To date, Maine has seen more than 13,770 cases of COVID-19. Some 227 lives have been lost to the virus in the state, and 781 people have been hospitalized to date.

The news comes as another state also saw a single-day record high for newly confirmed cases of the virus.

Nevada over the weekend saw nearly 3,200 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest amount of newly confirmed cases recorded in the state in a single day, per official estimates.

Cases of the virus are rising across the country, with the U.S. on Friday setting a single-day record with 227,885 new coronavirus cases, according to estimates from Johns Hopkins University.

And cases are only expected to increase in the coming weeks.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned late last week that a surge in cases over the coming weeks is likely.

"We don't expect to see the full brunt of it between two and three weeks following Thanksgiving, so I think we have not yet seen the post-Thanksgiving peak," Fauci told NBC News on Friday. "That's the concerning thing because the numbers in and of themselves are alarming, and then you realize that it is likely we'll see more of a surge as we get two to three weeks past the Thanksgiving holiday."

Fox News' Paul Best contributed to this report.