Nevada coronavirus cases reach single-day record high over weekend

Nevada over the weekend shattered the record for the highest number of newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since the virus was first identified in the state.

Nevada on Saturday recorded nearly 3,200 new cases of COVID-19, the highest amount of newly confirmed cases recorded in the state in a single day, per official estimates.

The 3,194 cases marked just the second time the state has surpassed more than 3,000 cases in a single day. On Nov. 25, Nevada saw an estimated 3,159 recorded cases.

The state also over the weekend set records for COVID-related hospitalizations and the test positivity rate. As of Dec. 5, some 1,739 patients were hospitalized due to the virus. Data released Saturday also shows that the test positivity rate also increased from 18.4% to 20.6%.

“As cases & positivity rates rise, we must all take steps & do our part to slow this spread. Stay home as much as possible, wear your mask & avoid crowds,” said Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said on Twitter on Saturday.

To date, the Silver State has recorded more than 168,000 cases of COVID-19 and 2,315 deaths.