Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Newborns not likely to contract coronavirus in the hospital, study says

The study was published in The Lancet medical journal

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Newborns are very unlikely to contract the coronavirus while hospitalized, according to a new study.

Researchers in the United Kingdom found just 66 cases of COVID-19 in newborns among 10,000 births at hospitals from March 1 through April 30, according to the study published in The Lancet medical journal.

Newborns are very unlikely to contract the coronavirus while hospitalized, according to a new study. (iStock)

Newborns are very unlikely to contract the coronavirus while hospitalized, according to a new study. (iStock)

“Neonatal SARS-CoV-2 infection is uncommon in babies admitted to hospital,” the study found.

Of the 66 infected newborns, 28 of them had a severe case of the illness. One of the infected babies died, but not from coronavirus, the study said.

FAUCI CALLS PFIZER CORONAVIRUS VACCINE FINDINGS 'EXTRAORDINARY,' REPORT SAYS

The study also found that babies are unlikely to contract coronavirus even if their mothers had tested positive before giving birth.

As of the end of July, 58 — or 88 percent — of the newborns that had COVID-19 were already released from the hospital.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

This article originally appeared on NYPost.com.