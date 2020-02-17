New Jersey NICU nurse who treated baby also treated his father decades ago, mom says

A New Jersey nurse reunited with a man she cared for years ago when he was born prematurely -- in the same hospital where she is now watching over his son.

Renata Freydin revealed that she was looking through her fiancé's baby book when she came across a photo showing him as a newborn with a smiling nurse.

“I knew that lady!!,” Freydin wrote in a Facebook post that has received over 29,000 reactions. “I immediately asked him who she was and he confirmed that she was the nurse who took care of him during his stay in the NICU and his mom loved her so much that she needed a photo of the two of them on the day he was discharged.”

Freydin's son, Alexander Caldwell, was born 10 weeks early on Jan 30. Lissa McGowan was one of the nurses assigned to looked after the baby at Saint Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J.

Her fiancé, David Caldwell, brought a photo showing McGowan and him to the hospital. Three other nurses confirmed it was McGowan, Freydin wrote.

"Yesterday (Valentine's Day) she was back at work and taking care of our little nugget again so we had to recreate the picture!" the post read.

"The past 2 weeks have been filled with worries and uncertainty but we can breathe easy knowing my lil nuggets nurse is the same one that helped the man I love when he was in the same situation," Freydin continued.

Her son was "doing amazing," she said.