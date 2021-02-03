Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey man's double-hand, face transplant is world's first successful attempt

Two previous attempts at a double-hand and face transplant elsewhere in the world were unsuccessful

By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
The recipient of the first-ever successful double-hand and face transplant said he is "grateful" for the procedure which has "given me a second chance at life."

Joseph DiMeo, a 22-year-old New Jersey resident who suffered 80% total body surface area burns in a high-speed car accident in 2018, underwent the ground-breaking procedure at NYU Langone Health in August after a donor match was found in Delaware.

DiMeo is seen left before the transplant, and right in a photo taken last week. 

DiMeo is seen left before the transplant, and right in a photo taken last week.  (NYU Langone Health)

DiMeo, who is months into his rehab and recovery, is continuing to gain strength and work on his grip.

"The hardest part is knowing that I can do it, it’s just my hands aren’t there yet. I have to keep practicing," DiMeo said during a press conference on Wednesday.

