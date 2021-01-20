Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

VISION AND HEARING
Published

Israeli man regains sight after artificial cornea transplant

Other sites in the US, France, and the Netherlands are awaiting approval

By Jorge Fitz-Gibbon | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 78-year-old legally blind Israeli man has reportedly regained his sight following an artificial cornea transplant — the first time such a procedure has ever been successful.

Jamal Furani of Haifa was able to read text and recognize relatives after receiving CorNeat Vision’s biomimetic implant during the less than an hour long operation last month, the Times of Israel reported.

The artificial cornea, made out of a synthetic, non-degradable porous material, fits into the eye wall to replace scarred or deformed corneas. (iStock)

The artificial cornea, made out of a synthetic, non-degradable porous material, fits into the eye wall to replace scarred or deformed corneas. (iStock)

"Unveiling this first implanted eye and being in that room was surreal," the company’s co-founder, Dr. Gilad Litvin, told the paper.

"Witnessing a fellow human being regain his sight the following day was electrifying and emotionally moving," Litvin said. "There were a lot of tears in the room."

CAN YOU REPEAT THAT? HEARING TROUBLE MORE OBVIOUS WITH MASKS

The artificial cornea, made out of a synthetic, non-degradable porous material, fits into the eye wall to replace scarred or deformed corneas.

Once implanted, the material integrates with live tissue by stimulating "cell proliferation" within the eye, thanks in part to nanoscale chemical engineering, the company said.

Once his bandages were removed, Furani saw the light, the company said in a Jan. 11 statement.

"The surgical procedure was straight forward and the result exceeded all of our expectations," Professor Irit Bahar, who performed the implant surgery, said in the statement.

Furani suffered from edema of the eye and other diseases that rendered him legally blind for about a decade, the outlet said.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Furani was one of 10 patients approved for the experimental procedure at the Rabin Medical Center, with two more sites due to open in Canada this month.

Other sites in the US, France, and the Netherlands are awaiting approval.

Click here for more from the NYPost.com.