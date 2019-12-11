Moment daughter reunites with dad after providing life-saving liver donation

The touching moment when a father and daughter were reunited in his hospital room after she donated part of her liver to him was captured by family members who witnessed the emotional scene.

Tiffany Knapp provided the lifesaving transplant for her father, Richard Burdge, back in September. Days after the procedure, she was able to walk into this room, and then was wheeled over to his bedside.

The family had been searching for a donor for the 63-year-old since December but hadn’t been able to find a match until Knapp reached six months post-partum and was able to be tested. The pair, who underwent their respective surgeries in New York, couldn’t hold back their tears when they saw each other post-transplant.

The pair exchanged I love yous, before Burdge told his daughter, a mother-of-three, that she saved his life. The original footage was viewed over 5,000 times.

“We are all so grateful and overwhelmed with the amount of people reaching out,” Tammy Burdge Quenet, who shared photos and a video of the pair post-surgery on Facebook, wrote back in September. “We hope you all understand if we can’t answer every comment or text. Please know we love you all and are so blessed to have all your love and support behind us. We will do our best to keep updating everyone!”