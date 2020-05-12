Moderna coronavirus vaccine granted 'fast-track' designation from FDA

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Moderna announced Tuesday its fast-track designation awarded by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to accelerate the development of an effective COVID-19 vaccine.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The purpose of fast track is to expedite the review of therapies and vaccines for serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need, Moderna officials wrote in a company statement.

FAUCI 'CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC' A CORONAVIRUS VACCINE CANDIDATE WILL BE EFFECTIVE

“Fast Track designation underscores the urgent need for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus,” Tal Zaks, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer at Moderna, wrote in a company statement. “As we await the full set of clinical data from the NIAID-led Phase 1 study, we are actively preparing for our Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical studies to continue learning about the potential of mRNA-1273 to protect against SARS-CoV-2.”

The FDA gave its approval for Moderna to enter a Phase 2 study for mRNA-1273, which is expected to begin shortly. The Phase 2 study involves two vaccinations of mRNA-1273 administered 28 days apart. Moderna plans to enroll 600 healthy participants in two cohorts, one with adults ages 18-55 and the other with adults over the age of 55. Each participant will receive a placebo, 50 microgram dose or 250 microgram dose at both vaccinations.

The company said participants will be followed through 12 months after the second vaccination.

Moderna said a Phase 3 study could begin in the early summer of this year.