Mississippi reports first coronavirus case

The novel coronavirus has officially reached Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday announced the state’s first presumptive positive case of the virus, COVID-19, in a Forrest County man who had recently traveled to Florida, which has seen at least 26 cases and two deaths from the coronavirus.

“Final verification will come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” state health officials said in a news release.

The man, who was not identified, is not hospitalized. Rather, he voluntarily isolated himself at home to “prevent further transmission to others,” per the release.

“The Mississippi State Department of Health is conducting further investigation to limit [the] spread of the virus from this case," added officials.

The news come after Arkansas also reported its first coronavirus case on Wednesday. There are now more than 1,000 cases of the novel virus in the U.S., with more than 44 states reporting cases.