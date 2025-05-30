Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Health

Miley Cyrus' 'brutal infection' has doctors discussing possible causes

Skin infections from public spaces can lead to serious health issues if wounds are exposed, experts warn

By Reem Amro Fox News
Published
close
Strange warning sign leads to Ohio mom's diagnosis of rare skin cancer Video

Strange warning sign leads to Ohio mom's diagnosis of rare skin cancer

Lauren Koltcz, 45, from North Royalton, Ohio, credits TikTok for alerting her to subungual melanoma, a rare nail cancer. Early detection was crucial, emphasizing the need to monitor nail changes.

After filming a music video on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Miley Cyrus said she was recently hospitalized with a knee infection, prompting doctors to weigh in on how certain environments can expose people to harmful bacteria.

On a Thursday episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Cyrus, 32, recalled the moment she filmed her "Something Beautiful" visual album and then landed in the ICU. 

"I filmed this video in October [2024] by November at Thanksgiving, I was put in the ICU for a moment — just for a moment," the singer said.

WHEN 2-YEAR-OLD GOES INTO CARDIAC ARREST, PARENTS TAKE LIFE-SAVING ACTION

Cyrus described rolling on the sidewalk as part of her shoot, and shortly after, she developed symptoms that required intensive medical attention.

"I caught something," she remarked. "My leg began to disintegrate ... around the kneecap area. And then the doctor goes, 'Do you have any idea why you would have such a brutal infection on your kneecap?’"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: Miley Cyrus attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Cyrus’ music video shoot put her in close contact with one of the busiest sidewalks in the country. (iStock)

While the singer did not disclose a specific diagnosis, medical experts say her case is a reminder of how everyday public spaces can present hidden health hazards.

"Strep or staph bacteria are common causes of skin infection like cellulitis."

Dr. Marc Siegel, clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center and Fox News senior medical analyst, noted that extremely aggressive bacteria are not common in urban settings.

"Flesh-eating bacteria on city streets is very rare," Siegel, who did not treat Cyrus, told Fox News Digital. "Rat urine can cause leptospirosis, a bacteria that causes flu-like symptoms."

Hollywood, California, USA - April 26, 2023. Hollywood Boulevard. Look at celebrities who have received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

After filming a music video on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Miley Cyrus said she was hospitalized with a knee infection. (iStock)

The doctor said he believes the likely cause was a more typical bacterial infection rather than something exotic, although common bacteria can cause serious skin reactions.

"Strep or staph bacteria are common causes of skin infection like cellulitis," said Siegel. "Bacteria can be found [on streets], like E. coli, shigella and enterococci, which are from fecal matter, and may get onto the bottoms of shoes," he added.

HODA KOTB REVEALS DAUGHTER'S CONCERNING DIAGNOSIS INFLUENCED HER EXIT FROM 'TODAY'

These infections do not typically originate from the street itself, the doctor said, but can develop when skin comes in contact with bacteria, which can happen during close exposure to surfaces like sidewalks.

The risk of infection often increases when the skin is broken or irritated, allowing bacteria to enter the body more easily.

Nurse washing hands with soap to avoid covid 19

"The best way to keep this from happening is to be fastidious with hygiene," said an emergency medicine physician. (iStock)

Even minor cuts and scrapes can become gateways for infection when exposed to contaminated surfaces, according to Dr. Ken Perry, an emergency medicine physician in Charleston, South Carolina.

"For most patients, these infections are contracted from open wounds in the skin or some other breach in the skin barrier," Perry, who also did not treat Cyrus, told Fox News Digital.

Such infections are usually easily treated with common antibiotics, according to the doctor.

Hollywood Boulevard - Hollywood in Los Angeles - USA

While most people do not make close bodily contact with sidewalks and busy streets, even limited exposure can sometimes pose a risk, experts say. (iStock)

Cyrus’ shoot put her in close contact with one of the busiest sidewalks in the country, which doctors say can heighten the danger.

"In the case of Miley Cyrus, she states that she contracted this after rolling around on the ground during the filming of her music video," said Perry.

AMERICAN HONEYMOON HOTSPOT HIT BY HIGHLY CONTAGIOUS ILLNESS, HEALTH OFFICIALS WARN

"The foot traffic could easily contaminate the area with bacteria from animal or even human sources," he hypothesized.

"For the majority of the population, rolling around on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is not common behavior, but even casual interaction could put an individual in contact with harmful bacteria," Perry added.

Hygiene as a first line of defense

Doctors agree that basic hygiene is one of the best ways to avoid infection, especially in public spaces.

"The best way to keep this from happening is to be fastidious with hygiene," said Perry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We know to wash our hands after being in public to keep from possibly transferring bacteria to the mucus membranes of our eyes, or even ingesting bacteria."

Experts recommend covering wounds and washing them as soon as possible if exposed to public environments.

Wound bandage

Experts recommend covering wounds and washing them as soon as possible if exposed to public environments. (iStock)

"If the cut or scrape occurs while out in public, make sure to wash with soap and water," Perry advised.  "If an individual has a cut or some break in the skin, it is best to keep it covered, especially when out in public."

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

It is important to seek medical care if there are signs of redness, swelling or drainage, as these could be signs of a worsening bacterial infection, the doctor cautioned.

Reem Amro is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. She and the lifestyle team cover a range of story topics including food and drink, travel, and health. 