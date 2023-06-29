Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter
Published

Migraine pain relief tips, plus first AI drug reaches humans and uterine cancer is on the uptick

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Insilico Medicine lab

The first-ever AI-generated drug has been given to patients in a clinical trial for chronic lung disease. Learn more about Insilico Medicine's breakthrough in the article below. (Insilico Medicine)

MEDS ON THE MOVE – First-ever AI drug could help chronic lung disease patients. Continue reading…

‘WE NEED TO DO BETTER’ Oncologist warns of an uptick in uterine cancer. Continue reading…

HEADS UP – Get expert tips and tricks for migraine pain relief. Continue reading…

Woman with migraine

For National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month and beyond, a neurologist shares prevention and treatment tips. (iStock)

DRUG BREAKTHROUGH – The FDA has approved the first therapy for children's muscular dystrophy. Here's what to know. Continue reading…

BMI CANCELED? Body mass measurement is deemed "racist" in a new medical report. Continue reading…

HYDRATION NATION – IV therapy bar owners reveal the vitamin cocktails they’re serving to clients these days. Learn more. Continue reading…

couple and IV drip

Two IV clinic owners (not pictured) reveal the types of vitamin cocktails they’ve been serving lately to clients.  (iStock)

BAD BLOOD – Local malaria cases have been reported in two states. Continue reading…

BEAT THE HEAT A doctor offers tips for staying safe in dangerous temps. Continue reading…

MAGIC PILL? – An oral version of the Ozempic/Wegovy weight-loss med could be on the way. Continue reading…

Woman with obesity at doctor

Researchers announced the success of oral semaglutide Phase 3 trials at an American Diabetes Association session. (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.