Parkinsons Disease

Michael J. Fox honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom for Parkinson’s research efforts

Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991, launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in 2000

Angelica Stabile By Angelica Stabile Fox News
Published
Actor Michael J. Fox receives Presidential Medal of Freedom at White House for Parkinson's advocacy and research Video

Actor Michael J. Fox receives Presidential Medal of Freedom at White House for Parkinson's advocacy and research

Actor and advocate Michael J. Fox is applauded as he accepts the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Biden for his efforts in Parkinson's disease research. The award was presented at the White House on Jan. 4, 2025.

Actor, author and advocate Michael J. Fox has been awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor.

On Jan. 4, Fox received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in recognition of his efforts in Parkinson’s disease research with The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF).

President Biden presented the medal in a White House ceremony, which honors individuals who have made "exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors," according to a press release.

MICHAEL J. FOX GETS SCARED AMID PARKINSON'S DISEASE BATTLE, BUT ‘THE ABSENCE OF FEAR IS FAITH’

Fox’s introduction to the stage read: "Michael J. Fox is one of the most beloved actors of our time. With remarkable wit and charm, he introduced iconic characters to the center of American culture, from Alex P. Keaton to Marty McFly and more."

president biden presents Michael j fox with presidential medal of freedom

U.S. President Joe Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Michael J. Fox during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 4, 2025. (REUTERS/Ken Cedeno)

"With undaunted resilience and optimism, he also warms hearts and captivates audiences as a fearless advocate for those with Parkinson's disease," the intro continued. "Channeling his endearing personality to advance treatments moves us closer to a cure and reminds us of the power of American possibilities."

The White House press release also recognized Fox for winning five Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Grammy Award, in addition to being a "world-renowned advocate for Parkinson’s disease research and development."

"Receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom is humbling, an honor I could never have anticipated."

"Receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom is humbling, an honor I could never have anticipated," Fox said in a press release statement from MJFF. 

"I'm grateful for this recognition, which I share with the patients, families and researchers who have brought us closer than ever to ending Parkinson's disease once and for all."

president biden holds michael j fox at his shoulders with the medal of freedom around his neck

President Joe Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, to Michael J. Fox, center, in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Since its 2000 launch, Fox’s organization has become the world’s largest nonprofit for Parkinson’s research, according to MJFF.

Fox was diagnosed with the progressive brain disorder in 1991.

MJFF has allocated more than $2 billion to "high-impact global research programs" to speed up treatments and a cure.

The foundation recently marked a breakthrough discovery of a Parkinson’s biomarker in 2023, as well as the establishment of the National Parkinson’s Project – a 2024 law that drives the "first-ever federal initiative" to accelerate research and improve patient care.

Parkinson’s disease is now the second most common and fastest-growing neurological disease worldwide, according to MJFF.

michael j fox is awarded the presidential medal of freedom

Fox has been living with Parkinson's since he was first diagnosed in 1991, which led to the establishment of MJFF in 2000. (Leigh Vogel/Pool/Sipa USA)

More than one million Americans, including 110,000 U.S. military veterans, are estimated to live with the disease today.

As these numbers rise, studies project that Parkinson’s cases will double globally by 2040. 

THE EFFECT OF PARKINSON'S DISEASE ON THE BRAIN AND COMMON WAYS THOSE IMPACTED SUBDUE SYMPTOMS

Alongside Fox, there were 18 additional Presidential Medal of Freedom honorees, including Jose Andres, Bono, Ash Carter, Hillary Clinton, Tim Gill, Jane Goodall, Fannie Lou Hamer, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Robert Francis Kennedy, Ralph Lauren, Lionel Messi, Bill Nye, George Romney, David Rubenstein, George Soros, George Stevens, Jr., Denzel Washington and Anna Wintour.

