Health
Published

Two of Miami's top clubs shutter their doors due to coronavirus state of emergency

By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
Two of Miami's most popular nightclubs shuttered their doors as the threat of coronavirus bore down on the city Thursday.

Liv at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel and Story at the SoBe both announced their closures “out of an abundance of caution” in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both clubs are in​​  Miami Dade County, which declared a state of emergency Wednesday night and canceled all major public events hours after seeing its first death from COVID-19.

The shutdown comes in the midst of Miami Music Week kickoff, which slated performers such as Kaskade and The Chainsmokers.

Vandana Rambaran is a reporter covering news and politics at foxnews.com. She can be found on Twitter @vandanarambaran