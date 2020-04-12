Connecticut man charged after coughing on staff at hospital, police say

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Police charged a man who allegedly coughed on staff at a Connecticut hospital on Saturday after they say he claimed to have tested positive for coronavirus.

Officers were called to the St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, Conn., around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday after reports of a disturbance. Investigators later identified the disruptive person as Robert Gordon, 30, who they said was not following rules and instructions from staff members and nurses.

Gordon was reportedly seen arguing with staff at the hospital, which has nearly 2,000 employees, police said. They added that he eventually took off his protective face mask and began to purposely cough in the direction of some of its workers, according to Hartford's Fox 61.

He allegedly also told the staff he was positive for coronavirus after being tested in New York, the station reported.

The rules he reportedly broke were implemented to maintain the safety of staff and patients as they continue to work tirelessly on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gordon was arrested and charged with five counts of breach of peace. He was released on a promise to appear, which is pending his appearance in court.