Low libido? Some foods could make a difference

Loss of libido is a common problem that can affect many men and women over the course of their lives.

There are many psychological causes of a low sex drive, including stress, fatigue or changes in lifestyle.

5 FOODS TO INCREASE YOUR LIBIDO

Over the years, scientists have found that eating certain foods could potentially make a difference, aiding in boosting libido, and that a nutritious diet can help increase stamina.

Foods that are good for the heart are good for a person's sex life, including fruits and vegetables, whole grains and fiber, healthy oils, seafood, nuts and legumes.

Oysters are perhaps the most well-known aphrodisiac

The mollusks are high in zinc, which can help regulate testosterone levels and increase blood flow.

Eating salmon, which is well-known for having omega-3 fatty acids and other important vitamins, promotes healthy blood flow.

Alternatively, non-seafood sources of zinc include red meat, milk, baked beans, pumpkin seeds, cashews, almonds and some cereals.

According to Medical News Today, researchers have found that the consumption of avocados was linked to a reduced risk of metabolic syndrome: a risk factor for erectile dysfunction (ED).

Avocados – a healthy source of fat – can also help regulate blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

In addition, eating flavonoid-rich fruit has been associated with a reduction in the risk of ED, the publication notes.

Berries, citrus fruits, apples, grapes, hot peppers, red wine, tea and red wine are all rich in the compounds.

Cocoa products also make that list and dark chocolate has antioxidants that could improve blood flow.

Watermelon and beets, NBC's "Today" show notes, have a compound called citrulline that increases nitric acid and helps to improve blood flow. Dietary nitrates in beets expand the blood vessels, in a process called vasodilation.

Nitrate-high foods include spinach, lettuce, radish, celery and arugula.

Spicy foods, like chili peppers, could also help boost circulation.

However, a healthy diet is not always enough to make an impact.

Medical experts recommend talking to a physician if lack of desire, pain or impotence is holding you back.