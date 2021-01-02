Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live Coverage
Published

LIVE UPDATES: Florida man who contracted new coronavirus strain out of isolation

The person was asymptomatic and had not traveled outside the state recently

Fox News
close
Dr. Siegel on coronavirus vaccine rollout across the countryVideo

Dr. Siegel on coronavirus vaccine rollout across the country

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel weighs in on COVID vaccine distribution

A 23-year-old Florida man was out of isolation Saturday after being the first person in the state to test positive for a new and more contagious strain of COVID-19, health officials said. 

The presence of the new strain in Martin County was first discovered Thursday through a random sampling of COVID-19 tests by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

The CDC said it was now working with the Florida Department of Health to examine more cases in the area and determine how widely the new strain has spread. 

It was unclear when the man tested positive, but Martin County health official Carol Ann Vitani described the patient Saturday as "very cooperative" in following COVID-19 protocols. The person was asymptomatic and had not traveled outside the state recently. 

Follow below for updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Mobile users click here. 