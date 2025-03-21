Kids with Down syndrome can live 'abundant lives,' dad tells Fox News contributor

Each year on March 21, World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) marks a global day of awareness and education about the genetic condition.

The goal is to "help people understand and support those with Down syndrome better," according to the initiative's website. WDSD has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012.

On Friday, Fox News contributor Tom Shillue headed to Times Square in New York City to speak with New Yorkers about their awareness of WDSD. (See the video at the top of this article.)

Shillue spoke with Daniel Schreck, chairman of the Jérôme Lejeune Foundation, a global nonprofit focused on research and advocacy for people with genetic intellectual disabilities.

Schreck also has a daughter with Down syndrome.

When asked about common fears or misunderstandings about the condition, Schreck spoke of the perceived limitations.

"I think the most important thing is that if you have Down syndrome, just like any other disability, you can live an abundant life and there's nothing to be afraid of," he said.

"Plus, people with Down's syndrome are the happiest people you've ever met. So there's nothing to be afraid of."

The date of WDSD, the 21st day of the third month, was chosen to commemorate the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome, which is the cause of Down syndrome.

Schreck joked that the extra chromosome "makes you happier."

His son, Danny, also joined the conversation to speak about his sister, Rose.

"She's really fun to be around," said Danny Schreck.

"It's kind of weird to see everyone else compared to her, where she's just so happy and everyone else is just walking around with their head down."

Down syndrome is the most common chromosomal condition.

Each year, about 5,000 babies with Down syndrome are born in the U.S., or one in every 775, according to the National Down Syndrome Society.