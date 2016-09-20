Kellogg recalls whole wheat Eggos for possible listeria

Kellogg Company has issued a recall for 10,000 cases of Kellogg’s Eggo Nutri-Grain Whole Wheat Waffles over concerns of possible listeria contamination. According to the Food and Drug Administration, no other Kellogg’s products are affected by the recall.

The recall warns that listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children or those with weakened immune systems. Although the company has received no reports of related illness, healthy individuals may suffer symptoms such as fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The product was distributed to retailers in 25 states including Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, Wyoming and had a best if used by date of NOV 21 17 or NOV 22 17. The package is sold as a 10 Box Count with a UPC Code of 38000 40370.

The company discovered the potential contamination during routine testing. Those who purchased the product are advised to discard it and contact the company for a full refund. Consumers can call 1-800-962-1413, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET or by visiting https://www.kelloggs.com/en_US/contact-us.html