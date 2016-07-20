Listeria fear prompts 372K-pound hot dog, corn dog recall

More than 372,000 pounds of hot dogs and corn dogs made earlier this month are being recalled over concerns of listeria contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Alstus, Oklahoma-based Bar-S Foods is recalling five chicken and pork products that could potentially be contaminated with listeria. The USDA says Bar-S hasn't received test results, but is recalling the items due to recurring listeria issues at the company.

The recalled items include Bar-S bun-length and classic franks made with chicken and pork, Bar-S classic corn dogs and Signature Pick 5 corn dogs. They were made between July 10 and 13.

Listeria primarily affects older adults, pregnant women newborns and adults with weakened immune systems.

The government says no reports of illness have been linked to the products.