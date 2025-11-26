Judge rules West Virginia parents can use religious beliefs to opt out of school vaccine requirements

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A West Virginia judge ruled on Wednesday that parents can use religious beliefs to opt out of school vaccine requirements for their children.

Raleigh County Circuit Judge Michael Froble on Wednesday issued a permanent injunction, saying children of families who object to the state's compulsory vaccination law on religious grounds will be permitted to attend school and participate in extracurricular sports.

Froble found that a state policy prohibiting parents from seeking religious exemptions violates the Equal Protection for Religion Act signed into law in 2023 by then-Gov. Jim Justice.

West Virginia was among just a handful of states to offer only medical exemptions from school vaccinations when Gov. Patrick Morrisey issued an executive order earlier this year allowing religious exemptions.

However, the state Board of Education voted in June to instruct public schools to ignore the governor's order and follow long-standing school vaccine requirements outlined in state law.

The board said following Wednesday's ruling that it "hereby suspends the policy on compulsory vaccination requirements" pending an appeal before the state Supreme Court.

Morrisey said in a statement that the ruling "is a win for every family forced from school over their faith."

Two groups had sued to stop Morrisey's order, arguing that the legislature has the authority to make these decisions instead of the governor.

Legislation that would have allowed the religious exemptions was approved by the state Senate and rejected by the House of Delegates earlier this year.

The judge ruled that the failure to pass the legislation did not determine the application of the 2023 law. He rejected the defendants' argument that religious exemptions can only be established by legislative moves.

"Legislative intent is not absolute nor controlling in interpreting a statute or determining its application; at most, it is a factor," Froble said.

A group of parents had sued the state and local boards of education and the Raleigh County schools superintendent. One parent had obtained a religious exemption to the vaccine mandate from the state health department and enrolled her child in elementary school for the current school year before receiving an email in June from the local school superintendent rescinding the certificate, according to the lawsuit.

In July, Froble issued a preliminary injunction allowing the children of the three plaintiffs’ families in Raleigh County to attend school this year.

Last month, Froble certified the case as a class action involving 570 families who had received religious exemptions in other parts of the state. He said the class action also applies to parents who seek religious exemptions in the future.

Froble said the total number of exemptions so far involved a small portion of the statewide student population and "would not meaningfully reduce vaccination rates or increase health risks."

State law requires children to receive vaccines for chickenpox, hepatitis B, measles, meningitis, mumps, diphtheria, polio, rubella, tetanus and whooping cough before attending school.

At least 30 states have religious freedom laws. The laws are modeled after the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which was signed into law in 1993 by then-President Bill Clinton, allowing federal regulations that interfere with religious beliefs to be challenged.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.