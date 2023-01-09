Expand / Collapse search
India detects all omicron sub-variants of COVID-19

No rise in mortality, transmission rates have been reported in the affected areas

India has detected the presence of all omicron sub-variants of COVID-19 in the community after testing more than 300 samples since late December, the health ministry said in a statement on Monday.

People wait for their luggage while wearing masks at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, on Dec. 22, 2022. (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)

"No mortality or rise in transmission were reported in the areas where these variants were detected," the ministry said.